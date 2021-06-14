Mass. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 44
Total confirmed cases: 662,855
Estimated active cases: 2,636
Newly reported deaths: 8
Total confirmed deaths: 17,584
Newly reported tests: 13,113
Total tests: 23,387,463
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%
Hospitalized patients: 138
ICU patients: 43
Intubated patients: 23
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
