Coronavirus

Mass. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 14, 2021.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 44

Total confirmed cases: 662,855

Estimated active cases: 2,636

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 17,584

Newly reported tests: 13,113

Total tests: 23,387,463

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%

Hospitalized patients: 138

ICU patients: 43

Intubated patients: 23

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

