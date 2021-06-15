Mass. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 662,910
Estimated active cases: 2,429
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 17,586
Newly reported tests: 19,531
Total tests: 23,406,994
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%
Hospitalized patients: 124
ICU patients: 43
Intubated patients: 26
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.