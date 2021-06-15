Coronavirus

Mass. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The state also reported 124 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 55

Total confirmed cases: 662,910

Estimated active cases: 2,429

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 17,586

Newly reported tests: 19,531

Total tests: 23,406,994

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%

Hospitalized patients: 124

ICU patients: 43

Intubated patients: 26

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

