Here are the popular pandemic policies state lawmakers voted to extend

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
When the state of emergency in Massachusetts ended at 12:01 a.m. on June 15, so did many popular pandemic policies, like permitting remote municipal meetings and cocktails to-go. By Tuesday night, state lawmakers reached a compromise to extend the policies and passed a bill to be sent to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.
The State Senate had approved its own version of the bill last week, but the House approved an amended version 146 to 14 on Tuesday afternoon, according to reporting from the State House News Service. Both branches took the rest of the day to find a compromise, which emerged in the evening after a conference committee filed a partial report.
“We remain committed to working with the House in the near term to resolve the additional policies that did not make it … into today’s conference report,” Ways and Means Chair Senator Michael Rodrigues said before the Senate took up the compromise. “Given that the state of emergency has already expired, this partial report is especially necessary to ensure critical policies remain in place.”
The 14-page bill, passed around 8 p.m., extends a number of policies through various dates in 2021 and 2022:
The State House News Service reported that the bill also extends remote reverse-mortgage loan counseling, certain flexibilities for assisted living residences, and the ability for medical assistance, podiatrists, phlebotomists, and some military personnel to give COVID-19 vaccines.
A senior administration official told State House News that Baker was not expected to sign the bill until Wednesday at the earliest.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.