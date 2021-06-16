Mass. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 56
Total confirmed cases: 662,966
Estimated active cases: 2,251
Newly reported deaths: 4
Total confirmed deaths: 17,590
Newly reported tests: 37,635
Total tests: 23,444,629
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.41%
Hospitalized patients: 115
ICU patients: 40
Intubated patients: 22
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
