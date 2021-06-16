Coronavirus

Mass. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

The state also reported 115 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 56

Total confirmed cases: 662,966

Estimated active cases: 2,251

Newly reported deaths: 4

Total confirmed deaths: 17,590

Newly reported tests: 37,635

Total tests: 23,444,629

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.41%

Hospitalized patients: 115

ICU patients: 40

Intubated patients: 22

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

