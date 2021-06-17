Coronavirus

Mass. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The state also reported 115 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 17, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 82

Total confirmed cases: 663,048

Estimated active cases: 2,121

Newly reported deaths: 3

Total confirmed deaths: 17,593

Newly reported tests: 35,976

Total tests: 23,480,605

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.40%

Hospitalized patients: 115

ICU patients: 34

Intubated patients: 18

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

