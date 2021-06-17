Mass. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 663,048
Estimated active cases: 2,121
Newly reported deaths: 3
Total confirmed deaths: 17,593
Newly reported tests: 35,976
Total tests: 23,480,605
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.40%
Hospitalized patients: 115
ICU patients: 34
Intubated patients: 18
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
