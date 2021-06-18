Mass. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 663,119
Estimated active cases: 2,000
Newly reported deaths: 3
Total confirmed deaths: 17,596
Newly reported tests: 39,962
Total tests: 23,520,567
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.37%
Hospitalized patients: 110
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 19
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.