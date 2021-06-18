Coronavirus

Mass. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The state also reported 110 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 18, 2021.

By Peter Chianca

Newly reported cases: 71

Total confirmed cases: 663,119

Estimated active cases: 2,000

Newly reported deaths: 3

Total confirmed deaths: 17,596

Newly reported tests: 39,962

Total tests: 23,520,567

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.37%

Hospitalized patients: 110

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 19

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

