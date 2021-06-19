Mass. reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 91
Total confirmed cases: 663,210
Estimated active cases: 1,940
Newly reported deaths: 6
Total confirmed deaths: 17,602
Newly reported tests: 33,510
Total tests: 23,554,077
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.35%
Hospitalized patients: 107
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 19
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.