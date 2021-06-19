Coronavirus

Mass. reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

The state also reported 107 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, June 19, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 91

Total confirmed cases: 663,210

Estimated active cases: 1,940

Newly reported deaths: 6

Total confirmed deaths: 17,602

Newly reported tests: 33,510

Total tests: 23,554,077

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.35%

Hospitalized patients: 107

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 19

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

