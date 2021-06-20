Mass. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 663,251
Estimated active cases: 1,898
Newly reported deaths: 5
Total confirmed deaths: 17,607
Newly reported tests: 17,587
Total tests: 23,571,664
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%
Hospitalized patients: 108
ICU patients: 34
Intubated patients: 19
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
