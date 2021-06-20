Coronavirus

Mass. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The state also reported 108 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Sunday, June 20, 2021.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 41

Total confirmed cases: 663,251

Estimated active cases: 1,898

Newly reported deaths: 5

Total confirmed deaths: 17,607

Newly reported tests: 17,587

Total tests: 23,571,664

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%

Hospitalized patients: 108

ICU patients: 34

Intubated patients: 19

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

