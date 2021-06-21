Mass. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 48
Total confirmed cases: 663,299
Estimated active cases: 1,876
Newly reported deaths: 5
Total confirmed deaths: 17,612
Newly reported tests: 13,926
Total tests: 23,585,590
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%
Hospitalized patients: 100
ICU patients: 33
Intubated patients: 15
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
