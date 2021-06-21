Coronavirus

Mass. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The state also reported 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 21, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 48

Total confirmed cases: 663,299

Estimated active cases: 1,876

Newly reported deaths: 5

Total confirmed deaths: 17,612

Newly reported tests: 13,926

Total tests: 23,585,590

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%

Hospitalized patients: 100

ICU patients: 33

Intubated patients: 15

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

