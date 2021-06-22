Coronavirus

Mass. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new deaths

The state also reported 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 33

Total confirmed cases: 663,332

Estimated active cases: 1,838

Newly reported deaths: 1

Total confirmed deaths: 17,613

Newly reported tests: 20,322

Total tests: 23,605,912

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%

Hospitalized patients: 103

ICU patients: 35

Intubated patients: 17

Average age of hospitalized patients: 59

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

