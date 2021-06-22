Mass. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 33
Total confirmed cases: 663,332
Estimated active cases: 1,838
Newly reported deaths: 1
Total confirmed deaths: 17,613
Newly reported tests: 20,322
Total tests: 23,605,912
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.34%
Hospitalized patients: 103
ICU patients: 35
Intubated patients: 17
Average age of hospitalized patients: 59
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.