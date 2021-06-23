Coronavirus

Mass. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The state also reported 94 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 68

Total confirmed cases: 663,400

Estimated active cases: 1,721

Newly reported deaths: 5

Total confirmed deaths: 17,618

Newly reported tests: 37,713

Total tests: 23,643,625

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.32%

Hospitalized patients: 94

ICU patients: 30

Intubated patients: 15

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

