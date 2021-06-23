Mass. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 68
Total confirmed cases: 663,400
Estimated active cases: 1,721
Newly reported deaths: 5
Total confirmed deaths: 17,618
Newly reported tests: 37,713
Total tests: 23,643,625
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.32%
Hospitalized patients: 94
ICU patients: 30
Intubated patients: 15
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
