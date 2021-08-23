Coronavirus Mass. reports 3,335 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths over 3 days The state also reported 530 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 3,335

Total confirmed cases: 697,887

Newly reported deaths: 4

Total confirmed deaths: 17,809

Newly reported tests: 138,425

Total tests: 25,673,302

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.59%

Hospitalized patients: 530

ICU patients: 1139

Intubated patients: 68

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.