Mass. reports 3,335 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths over 3 days

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 3,335
Total confirmed cases: 697,887
Newly reported deaths: 4
Total confirmed deaths: 17,809
Newly reported tests: 138,425
Total tests: 25,673,302
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.59%
Hospitalized patients: 530
ICU patients: 1139
Intubated patients: 68
