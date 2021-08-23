Coronavirus Here’s what to know about the proposed mask mandate in schools ahead of Tuesday’s vote "This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening." A child wore an American flag mask as she waited in line at the annual Back-to-School Distribution where they distribute backpacks, library books, t-shirts, sports apparel, hygiene products, and new winter coats at The Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

In a major shift of state policy, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is seeking the authority to reinstate a mask mandate for schools, with certain exceptions.

State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is requesting authority to impose the policy order, which will go before the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for a vote on Tuesday morning.

What would the order do?

The proposed order mandates that all students, educators, and staff wear masks at least until Oct. 1. After that, vaccinated individuals at middle and high schools with an 80% vaccination rate would be allowed to stop wearing masks. All unvaccinated individuals 5-years-old and over would be required to wear masks indefinitely, including children under 12 that are currently ineligible for the vaccine.

Typical exceptions apply: anyone under 5-years-old or with certain medical or behavioral needs will not be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Why is the state doing this?

For weeks, Baker has cited high statewide vaccination rates as a reason against issuing a broad mask mandate, and has also supported local decision-making. In a Friday statement, he supported the proposed order, and said the state would be setting up over 100 vaccination clinics to help schools get to that 80% threshold.

“While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated,” he said. “This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening.”

Baker also believes Riley’s proposed mandate will further incentivize students to get vaccinated. The Boston Globe reported that as of Aug. 17, 92 municipalities have 80% or more 16- to 19-year-olds fully vaccinated, and 41 have 80% or more 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated, according to state data.

“With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall,” Riley said.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association supports the mandate, but has also pressed Baker for a broad vaccination mandate.

“We must do everything in our power to protect students, educators, public health, and all of our communities — including communities of color, which, because of structural racism, have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in an Aug. 17 statement. “By taking this step, the MTA continues to play a lead role in advocating for what we all want the most: to be in our classrooms with our students in a safe environment. Requiring vaccines for educators and eligible students is a reasonable measure to take for the common good.”