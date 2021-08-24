Coronavirus Map: Here’s where masks are required indoors in Massachusetts Some communities require face coverings only in municipal buildings, while others mandate masks be worn in all, if not most, public indoor places. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Absent a statewide mask mandate, the number of communities that are requiring people to mask up while inside public places has risen in recent weeks across Massachusetts.

At least 18 cities and towns had reinstated face covering rules as of Tuesday, amid concerns of the rise of the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised all of the Bay State to wear masks when indoors, as every county in the state is either at substantial or high risk of community transmission of the virus.

Still, Gov. Charlie Baker said last week he was not considering changing the state’s mask guidance, since Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 75 percent of adults fully vaccinated.

The commonwealth also has the eighth-lowest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. and the third-lowest per-capita hospitalization rate, according to a New York Times survey of state health data.

“We pay a lot of attention to the data associated with case counts, and with hospitalizations, and the tragedies associated with the loss of life,” Baker said on Aug. 16. “But you can’t look at the commonwealth of Massachusetts — and look at our vaccination rate, our hospitalization rate — and compare it to where the rest of the country is.”

On Tuesday, however, the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to give Baker’s education commissioner, Jeff Riley, the authority to reimpose his proposed mask mandate for K-12 students through at least Oct. 1.

And local officials across Massachusetts apparently feel differently than Baker: Even in cities and towns where mask mandates are not widespread for public places, some have required face coverings to be worn at least in municipal buildings.

Here’s a map breaking down where masks are required in the state:

Click on the icons for more information in each community.

