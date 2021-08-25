Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The state also reported 575 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,400

Total confirmed cases: 700,577

Newly reported deaths: 3

Total confirmed deaths: 17,828

Newly reported tests: 63,646

Total tests: 25,784,002

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.69%

Hospitalized patients: 569

ICU patients: 145

Intubated patients: 72

