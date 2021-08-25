Mass. reports 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,400
Total confirmed cases: 700,577
Newly reported deaths: 3
Total confirmed deaths: 17,828
Newly reported tests: 63,646
Total tests: 25,784,002
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.69%
Hospitalized patients: 569
ICU patients: 145
Intubated patients: 72
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
