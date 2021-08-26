Mass. reports 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,793
Total confirmed cases: 702,370
Newly reported deaths: 13
Total confirmed deaths: 17,841
Newly reported tests: 76,606
Total tests: 25,860,608
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.68%
Hospitalized patients: 565
ICU patients: 143
Intubated patients: 70
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
