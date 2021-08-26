Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

The state also reported 565 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,793

Total confirmed cases: 702,370

Newly reported deaths: 13

Total confirmed deaths: 17,841

Newly reported tests: 76,606

Total tests: 25,860,608

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.68%

Hospitalized patients: 565

ICU patients: 143

Intubated patients: 70

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

