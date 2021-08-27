Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

The state also reported 572 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,591

Total confirmed cases: 703,961

Newly reported deaths: 6

Total confirmed deaths: 17,847

Newly reported tests: 65,167

Total tests: 25,925,775

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.75%

Hospitalized patients: 572

ICU patients: 149

Intubated patients: 78

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

