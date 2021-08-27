Mass. reports 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,591
Total confirmed cases: 703,961
Newly reported deaths: 6
Total confirmed deaths: 17,847
Newly reported tests: 65,167
Total tests: 25,925,775
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.75%
Hospitalized patients: 572
ICU patients: 149
Intubated patients: 78
