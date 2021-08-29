Coronavirus Gov. Baker points to low positivity rate as proof vaccines are working "With more of our residents protected, fewer are getting very sick than almost anywhere else." Governor Charlie Baker. AP Photo/Steven Senne

With high testing rates, low percent positivity, and robust vaccination rates, Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is leading the country in protecting residents against COVID-19.

In a Sunday Twitter thread, Baker pointed to several data points as proof that the state is doing well.

“Massachusetts tests more than any other state but our positivity rate is the lowest in the nation,” he said. “More of our population is vaccinated than almost any other state. With more of our residents protected, fewer are getting very sick than almost anywhere else.”

According to Baker, Massachusetts is leading the nation in COVID-19 testing, with 17.608 tests per 100,000 administered in the last month.

Massachusetts leads the country in COVID-19 testing:



In the past month, MA conducted 17,608 tests per 100,000 people (7/24-8/23).



That's the highest number of tests per 100,000 among all states. pic.twitter.com/CqaJpcKeOQ — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 29, 2021

The state’s percent positivity is also the lowest in the country, he said, with only 2.8% of tests positive for COVID-19 in the last month.

Even with this high number of tests, fewer Massachusetts residents are testing positive than anywhere else.



Massachusetts saw a 2.8% positivity rate over the past month (7/24-8/23).



That's the lowest positivity rate across all states during that time period. pic.twitter.com/QPAWNNTjVu — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 29, 2021

All of this, he said, is thanks to the state’s high vaccination rate.

MA is keeping COVID in check because of our high vaccination rate:



With 65.6% of MA’s total population vaccinated (3/4ths of our eligible population), MA has nearly the largest share of all residents protected – compared to all other 50 states



That success is paying off… pic.twitter.com/wAl61Xhpyq — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 29, 2021

Massachusetts’s hospitalization rate is the second-lowest in the country, he added, with 24.6 admissions per 100,000 cases.

With more residents protected, far fewer are getting sick than almost anywhere else.



Our hospital admission to case ratio was 0.05 from 7/26-8/25.



And fewer MA residents are in the hospital, with 24.6 admissions per 100,000. That's the second lowest rate in the country. pic.twitter.com/h2RpcUVH2K — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 29, 2021

“The facts are clear: Vaccines are working,” Baker wrote. “By vaccinating more people than almost anywhere else, Massachusetts is leading the country protecting our residents from getting sick. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved one.”

Advertisement:

On Aug. 27, there were 1,591 new reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths. There were also 572 patients hospitalized, with 149 in the ICU and 72 intubated.