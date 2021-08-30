Mass. reports 4,081 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 4,081
Total confirmed cases: 708,042
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 17,857
Newly reported tests: 175,063
Total tests: 26,100,838
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.51%
Hospitalized patients: 603
ICU patients: 156
Intubated patients: 96
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
