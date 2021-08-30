Coronavirus Mass. reports 4,081 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths over 3 days The state also reported 603 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 4,081

Total confirmed cases: 708,042

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 17,857

Newly reported tests: 175,063

Total tests: 26,100,838

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.51%

Hospitalized patients: 603

ICU patients: 156

Intubated patients: 96

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.