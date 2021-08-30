Coronavirus Somerville to require all city staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "As a public entity, the City must fulfill its responsibility to safeguard public health." Melissa Walker, RN (R) administers the J&J vaccine to Joe Comperchio at the Mass General Brigham Assembly Row COVID-19 Vaccine Center in March 2021. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Somerville wants city staffers to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the city announced that it will require all full-time, part-time, and temporary city staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. The mandate does not apply to school staff, and is still being considered by the School Committee.

​​“COVID-19 is surging once again, and we must use every tool available to rein in the devastating impacts of this virus,” Mayor Joe Curtatone said in a statement. “Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to reduce severe and fatal illness from this disease. To protect our staff and the public we serve, and to do our part to keep the recovery going, we are requiring staff vaccination. We’ll be doing our best to make this easy for employees, and we will be working with our union representatives to develop reasonable accommodations for medical and other exceptions.”

A city release noted that staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, meaning they must receive their final dose by Oct. 18. Somerville will offer staff vaccination clinics and information on other providers.

The city said requests for exemption for medical or religious reasons will be considered on a case-by-case basis, and will work with employees and union representatives on reasonable protocols for enforcement and accommodation.

“As a public entity, the City must fulfill its responsibility to safeguard public health. But as our staff get their vaccines, I’m urging the remaining unvaccinated members of our community to also step up to protect us all,” Curtatone said. “We need you to get vaccinated to protect children under 12, to protect the vulnerable, and to spare doctors and nurses the burden and heartbreak of more COVID cases. Do this to shield your loved ones from the worry or grief that will come if you become ill or die from this awful disease. Get vaccinated to keep the recovery moving forward. I know our community cares about each other. I see it every day in so many ways. Let’s show it by driving up our vaccination numbers too.”