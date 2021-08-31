Mass. reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,557
Total confirmed cases: 709,599
Newly reported deaths: 17
Total confirmed deaths: 17,874
Newly reported tests: 63,162
Total tests: 26,164,000
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.61%
Hospitalized patients: 591
ICU patients: 163
Intubated patients: 100
