Mass. reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

The state also reported 591 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,557

Total confirmed cases: 709,599

Newly reported deaths: 17

Total confirmed deaths: 17,874

Newly reported tests: 63,162

Total tests: 26,164,000

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.61%

Hospitalized patients: 591

ICU patients: 163

Intubated patients: 100

