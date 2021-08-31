Coronavirus Here’s why demonstrators protested outside Moderna’s office in Cambridge The company is expected to take in billions of dollars this year for its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

A group of protesters gathered outside Moderna’s building in Cambridge to voice their concerns about the local pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, which is reportedly expected to make billions of dollars this year off its COVID-19 vaccine.

Called the “Vaccinate our World Protest,” demonstrators represented the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The AHF cited a recent Wall Street Journal article that said Moderna is expected to take in $20 billion in sales in 2021, and during the first six months of this year, reached $6.3 billion in revenue.

The Journal also reported that both Moderna, and Pfizer, the other manufacturer of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, are now charging more per dose. Moderna charged the U.S. government $15 each for the first 100 million doses; the price went up to $16.50 per shot for the next 400 million doses.

The group was also protesting low vaccination rates in poorer countries, claiming that Moderna has sold its vaccine doses for $22 to $37 outside the U.S. While Europe and North America have vaccination rates of 99 and 94 per 100 people, respectively, Africa’s rate is just 7.4 per 100 people, according to the New York Times.

“We have a clear message for Moderna – greed kills, and we won’t tolerate pandemic profiteering any longer!” Tracy Jones, midwest regional director and national director for advocacy for AHF, said in a press release. “Moderna booked record-breaking earnings as a result of the pandemic and this windfall comes at the expense of people’s lives.”

The group is asking the company to lower vaccine prices and to share its patents and technology with other countries. A spokesperson for Moderna, reached via email by Boston.com, declined to comment Tuesday.

Besides holding signs and marching outside of the Moderna headquarters, protesters also staged a die-in.

Posted by AIDS Healthcare Foundation on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

