Mass. reports 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

The state also reported 620 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,796

Total confirmed cases: 711,395

Newly reported deaths: 11

Total confirmed deaths: 17,885

Newly reported tests: 73,920

Total tests: 26,237,920

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.57%

Hospitalized patients: 620

ICU patients: 169

Intubated patients: 104

