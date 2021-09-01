Mass. reports 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,796
Total confirmed cases: 711,395
Newly reported deaths: 11
Total confirmed deaths: 17,885
Newly reported tests: 73,920
Total tests: 26,237,920
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.57%
Hospitalized patients: 620
ICU patients: 169
Intubated patients: 104
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
