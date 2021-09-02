Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,593 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The state also reported 595 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,593

Total confirmed cases: 712,988

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 17,899

Newly reported tests: 84,130

Total tests: 26,322,050

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.45%

Hospitalized patients: 595

ICU patients: 158

Intubated patients: 99

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

