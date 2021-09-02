Mass. reports 1,593 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,593
Total confirmed cases: 712,988
Newly reported deaths: 14
Total confirmed deaths: 17,899
Newly reported tests: 84,130
Total tests: 26,322,050
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.45%
Hospitalized patients: 595
ICU patients: 158
Intubated patients: 99
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
