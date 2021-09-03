Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 609 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,703

Total confirmed cases: 714,691

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 17,909

Newly reported tests: 82,838

Total tests: 26,404,888

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.43%

Hospitalized patients: 609

ICU patients: 162

Intubated patients: 100

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Jump To Comments