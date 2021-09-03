Mass. reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,703
Total confirmed cases: 714,691
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 17,909
Newly reported tests: 82,838
Total tests: 26,404,888
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.43%
Hospitalized patients: 609
ICU patients: 162
Intubated patients: 100
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
