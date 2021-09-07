Coronavirus

Mass. reports 5,484 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths over 4 days

The state also reported 601 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

By John Waller

Data from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are included in this data.

Newly reported cases: 5,484

Total confirmed cases: 720,175

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 17,921

Newly reported tests: 264,404

Total tests: 26,669,292

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.32%

Hospitalized patients: 601

ICU patients: 164

Intubated patients: 92

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

