Mass. reports 5,484 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths over 4 days

Data from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are included in this data.
Newly reported cases: 5,484
Total confirmed cases: 720,175
Newly reported deaths: 12
Total confirmed deaths: 17,921
Newly reported tests: 264,404
Total tests: 26,669,292
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.32%
Hospitalized patients: 601
ICU patients: 164
Intubated patients: 92
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
