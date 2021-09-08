Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

The state also reported 622 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,362

Total confirmed cases: 721,537

Newly reported deaths: 15

Total confirmed deaths: 17,936

Newly reported tests: 57,955

Total tests: 26,727,247

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.38%

Hospitalized patients: 622

ICU patients: 167

Intubated patients: 93

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

