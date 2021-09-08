Mass. reports 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,362
Total confirmed cases: 721,537
Newly reported deaths: 15
Total confirmed deaths: 17,936
Newly reported tests: 57,955
Total tests: 26,727,247
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.38%
Hospitalized patients: 622
ICU patients: 167
Intubated patients: 93
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.