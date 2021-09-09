Coronavirus

Mass. reports 2,096 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

The state also reported 622 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,096

Total confirmed cases: 723,633

Newly reported deaths: 18

Total confirmed deaths: 17,954

Newly reported tests: 84,745

Total tests: 26,811,992

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.48%

Hospitalized patients: 622

ICU patients: 166

Intubated patients: 93

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

