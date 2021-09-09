Mass. reports 2,096 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,096
Total confirmed cases: 723,633
Newly reported deaths: 18
Total confirmed deaths: 17,954
Newly reported tests: 84,745
Total tests: 26,811,992
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.48%
Hospitalized patients: 622
ICU patients: 166
Intubated patients: 93
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
