Mass. reports 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

The state also reported 624 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,726

Total confirmed cases: 725,359

Newly reported deaths: 18

Total confirmed deaths: 17,972

Newly reported tests: 87,372

Total tests: 26,899,364

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.52%

Hospitalized patients: 624

ICU patients: 168

Intubated patients: 86

