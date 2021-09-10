Mass. reports 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,726
Total confirmed cases: 725,359
Newly reported deaths: 18
Total confirmed deaths: 17,972
Newly reported tests: 87,372
Total tests: 26,899,364
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.52%
Hospitalized patients: 624
ICU patients: 168
Intubated patients: 86
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
