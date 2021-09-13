Coronavirus Mass. reports 4,752 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths over 3 days The state also reported 675 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 4,752

Total confirmed cases: 730,111

Newly reported deaths: 19

Total confirmed deaths: 17,991

Newly reported tests: 242,837

Total tests: 27,142,201

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.22%

Hospitalized patients: 675

ICU patients: 170

Intubated patients: 88

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.