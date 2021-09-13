Mass. reports 4,752 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 4,752
Total confirmed cases: 730,111
Newly reported deaths: 19
Total confirmed deaths: 17,991
Newly reported tests: 242,837
Total tests: 27,142,201
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.22%
Hospitalized patients: 675
ICU patients: 170
Intubated patients: 88
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.