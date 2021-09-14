Mass. reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,453
Total confirmed cases: 731,564
Newly reported deaths: 24
Total confirmed deaths: 18,015
Newly reported tests: 65,226
Total tests: 27,207,427
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.28%
Hospitalized patients: 716
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 202
ICU patients: 172
Intubated patients: 88
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
