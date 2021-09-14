Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

The state also reported 716 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,453

Total confirmed cases: 731,564

Newly reported deaths: 24

Total confirmed deaths: 18,015

Newly reported tests: 65,226

Total tests: 27,207,427

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.28%

Hospitalized patients: 716

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 202

ICU patients: 172

Intubated patients: 88

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

