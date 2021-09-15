Mass. reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 2,716
Total confirmed cases: 734,280
Newly reported deaths: 15
Total confirmed deaths: 18,030
Newly reported tests: 119,979
Total tests: 27,327,406
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.44%
Hospitalized patients: 706
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 200
ICU patients: 173
Intubated patients: 93
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.