Mass. reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

The state also reported 706 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,716

Total confirmed cases: 734,280

Newly reported deaths: 15

Total confirmed deaths: 18,030

Newly reported tests: 119,979

Total tests: 27,327,406

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.44%

Hospitalized patients: 706

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 200

ICU patients: 173

Intubated patients: 93

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

