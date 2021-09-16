Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,999 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

The state also reported 675 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,999

Total confirmed cases: 736,279

Newly reported deaths: 16

Total confirmed deaths: 18,046

Newly reported tests: 124,355

Total tests: 27,451,761

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.30%

Hospitalized patients: 675

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 213

ICU patients: 173

Intubated patients: 97

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

