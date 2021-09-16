Mass. reports 1,999 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,999
Total confirmed cases: 736,279
Newly reported deaths: 16
Total confirmed deaths: 18,046
Newly reported tests: 124,355
Total tests: 27,451,761
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.30%
Hospitalized patients: 675
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 213
ICU patients: 173
Intubated patients: 97
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
