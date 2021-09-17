Coronavirus Cluster of 4th-grade students contract COVID-19 in Bridgewater A total of 27 students and one teacher are currently quarantining.

A fourth-grade class in Bridgewater is in quarantine after 13 children tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 27 students and one teacher quarantining from Williams Intermediate School, according to WHDH.

The students and teacher were planned to quarantine beginning Thursday and through the end of the week, according to a letter from school Principal Matthew Clark, WHDH reported.

The kids are reporting mild or no symptoms; the outbreak is thought to have been caused by a student who was home sick Monday and then tested positive.

Students who don’t have symptoms and test negative for the virus can return to school next Thursday. Those who don’t test must remain out of school until the following Monday, according to the news station.