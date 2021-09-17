Mass. reports 2,024 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 2,024
Total confirmed cases: 738,303
Newly reported deaths: 16
Total confirmed deaths: 18,062
Newly reported tests: 107,615
Total tests: 27,559,376
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.26%
Hospitalized patients: 704
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 217
ICU patients: 176
Intubated patients: 98
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.