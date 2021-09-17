Coronavirus

Mass. reports 2,024 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

The state also reported 704 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,024

Total confirmed cases: 738,303

Newly reported deaths: 16

Total confirmed deaths: 18,062

Newly reported tests: 107,615

Total tests: 27,559,376

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.26%

Hospitalized patients: 704

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 217

ICU patients: 176

Intubated patients: 98

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

