Coronavirus The Boch Center is offering COVID-19 rapid tests to show attendees The performing arts organization is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test from guests at its theaters. Joe Spaulding, chief executive of the Boch Center for the Performing Arts, in the lobby of the Wang Theatre. Suzanne Kreiter / Boston Globe, File

The Boch Center began offering rapid COVID-19 tests to individuals attending shows at the Wang and Shubert theaters over the weekend, becoming the first performing arts venue in Boston to do so.

The organization is requiring anyone attending performances at the center provide either proof that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test result from within 72 hours of the show they are seeing. Results of home testing will not be accepted, according to the Boch Center.

Guests can access the center’s on-site rapid testing for $30 per test, with results available in 15-30 minutes.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for our guests while ensuring everyone is safe,” Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, said in a statement. “On-site testing provides us with one more layer of safety, while also making it possible for anyone who is unable to be vaccinated to still attend a show.”

Advertisement:

The new testing was offered Saturday starting at 6:45 p.m. for 8 o’clock shows in both the Wang and Shubert theaters.

The Boch Center requires all guests wear masks in the venue, in line with the City of Boston’s mandate. The organization also requires that its administrative staff, security personnel, stagehands, and vendors be fully vaccinated.