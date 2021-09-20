Mass. reports 4,364 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 4,364
Total confirmed cases: 742,667
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 18,069
Newly reported tests: 239,375
Total tests: 27,798,751
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.00%
Hospitalized patients: 641
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 215
ICU patients: 169
Intubated patients: 108
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
