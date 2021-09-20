Coronavirus Mass. reports 4,364 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths over 3 days The state also reported 641 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 4,364

Total confirmed cases: 742,667

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 18,069

Newly reported tests: 239,375

Total tests: 27,798,751

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.00%

Hospitalized patients: 641

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 215

ICU patients: 169

Intubated patients: 108

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.