Mass. reports 1,283 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,283
Total confirmed cases: 743,950
Newly reported deaths: 25
Total confirmed deaths: 18,094
Newly reported tests: 43,033
Total tests: 27,841,784
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.10%
Hospitalized patients: 636
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 211
ICU patients: 173
Intubated patients: 103
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
