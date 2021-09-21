Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,283 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

The state also reported 636 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,283

Total confirmed cases: 743,950

Newly reported deaths: 25

Total confirmed deaths: 18,094

Newly reported tests: 43,033

Total tests: 27,841,784

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.10%

Hospitalized patients: 636

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 211

ICU patients: 173

Intubated patients: 103

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

