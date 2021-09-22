Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,821 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

The state also reported 618 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,821

Total confirmed cases: 745,771

Newly reported deaths: 24

Total confirmed deaths: 18,118

Newly reported tests: 104,069

Total tests: 27,945,853

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.14%

Hospitalized patients: 618

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 209

ICU patients: 170

Intubated patients: 100

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Jump To Comments