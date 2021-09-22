Mass. reports 1,821 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,821
Total confirmed cases: 745,771
Newly reported deaths: 24
Total confirmed deaths: 18,118
Newly reported tests: 104,069
Total tests: 27,945,853
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.14%
Hospitalized patients: 618
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 209
ICU patients: 170
Intubated patients: 100
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.