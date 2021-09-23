Mass. reports 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,885
Total confirmed cases: 747,656
Newly reported deaths: 23
Total confirmed deaths: 18,141
Newly reported tests: 109,695
Total tests: 28,055,548
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.11%
Hospitalized patients: 606
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 209
ICU patients: 165
Intubated patients: 96
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
