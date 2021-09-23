Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

The state also reported 606 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,885

Total confirmed cases: 747,656

Newly reported deaths: 23

Total confirmed deaths: 18,141

Newly reported tests: 109,695

Total tests: 28,055,548

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.11%

Hospitalized patients: 606

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 209

ICU patients: 165

Intubated patients: 96

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

