Mass. reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,784
Total confirmed cases: 749,440
Newly reported deaths: 13
Total confirmed deaths: 18,154
Newly reported tests: 109,692
Total tests: 28,165,240
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.09%
Hospitalized patients: 617
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 212
ICU patients: 164
Intubated patients: 93
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
