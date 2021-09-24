Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

The state also reported 617 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,784

Total confirmed cases: 749,440

Newly reported deaths: 13

Total confirmed deaths: 18,154

Newly reported tests: 109,692

Total tests: 28,165,240

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.09%

Hospitalized patients: 617

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 212

ICU patients: 164

Intubated patients: 93

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

