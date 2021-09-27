Coronavirus Mass. reports 4,095 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths over 3 days The state also reported 606 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 4,095

Total confirmed cases: 753,535

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 18,168

Newly reported tests: 244,030

Total tests: 28,409,270

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.87%

Hospitalized patients: 606

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 194

ICU patients: 158

Intubated patients: 105

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.