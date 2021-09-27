Mass. reports 4,095 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 4,095
Total confirmed cases: 753,535
Newly reported deaths: 14
Total confirmed deaths: 18,168
Newly reported tests: 244,030
Total tests: 28,409,270
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.87%
Hospitalized patients: 606
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 194
ICU patients: 158
Intubated patients: 105
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
