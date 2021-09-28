Mass. reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,380
Total confirmed cases: 754,915
Newly reported deaths: 22
Total confirmed deaths: 18,190
Newly reported tests: 54,215
Total tests: 28,463,485
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.97%
Hospitalized patients: 643
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 197
ICU patients: 169
Intubated patients: 96
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
