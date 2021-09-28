Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

The state also reported 643 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,380

Total confirmed cases: 754,915

Newly reported deaths: 22

Total confirmed deaths: 18,190

Newly reported tests: 54,215

Total tests: 28,463,485

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.97%

Hospitalized patients: 643

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 197

ICU patients: 169

Intubated patients: 96

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

