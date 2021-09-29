Mass. reports 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,448
Total confirmed cases: 756,363
Newly reported deaths: 23
Total confirmed deaths: 18,213
Newly reported tests: 97,488
Total tests: 28,560,973
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.97%
Hospitalized patients: 632
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 199
ICU patients: 165
Intubated patients: 102
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
