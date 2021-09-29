Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

The state also reported 632 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,448

Total confirmed cases: 756,363

Newly reported deaths: 23

Total confirmed deaths: 18,213

Newly reported tests: 97,488

Total tests: 28,560,973

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.97%

Hospitalized patients: 632

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 199

ICU patients: 165

Intubated patients: 102

