Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

The state also reported 618 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,486

Total confirmed cases: 757,849

Newly reported deaths: 27

Total confirmed deaths: 18,240

Newly reported tests: 102,213

Total tests: 28,663,186

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.94%

Hospitalized patients: 618

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 193

ICU patients: 167

Intubated patients: 100

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.