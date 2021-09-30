Mass. reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,486
Total confirmed cases: 757,849
Newly reported deaths: 27
Total confirmed deaths: 18,240
Newly reported tests: 102,213
Total tests: 28,663,186
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.94%
Hospitalized patients: 618
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 193
ICU patients: 167
Intubated patients: 100
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
