Coronavirus

Mass. reports 1,543 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

The state also reported 602 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,543

Total confirmed cases: 759,392

Newly reported deaths: 20

Total confirmed deaths: 18,260

Newly reported tests: 105,020

Total tests: 28,768,206

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.96%

Hospitalized patients: 602

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 188

ICU patients: 158

Intubated patients: 99

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Jump To Comments