Mass. reports 1,543 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,543
Total confirmed cases: 759,392
Newly reported deaths: 20
Total confirmed deaths: 18,260
Newly reported tests: 105,020
Total tests: 28,768,206
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.96%
Hospitalized patients: 602
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 188
ICU patients: 158
Intubated patients: 99
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.