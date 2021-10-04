Coronavirus Mass. reports 3,283 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths over 3 days

From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.

Newly reported cases: 3,283

Total confirmed cases: 762,675

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 18,272

Newly reported tests: 213,676

Total tests: 28,981,882

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.69%

Hospitalized patients: 581

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 178

ICU patients: 164

Intubated patients: 99

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.