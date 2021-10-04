Mass. reports 3,283 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
From the state: Data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are included in the Monday dashboard data.
Newly reported cases: 3,283
Total confirmed cases: 762,675
Newly reported deaths: 12
Total confirmed deaths: 18,272
Newly reported tests: 213,676
Total tests: 28,981,882
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.69%
Hospitalized patients: 581
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 178
ICU patients: 164
Intubated patients: 99
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
