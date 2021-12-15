Coronavirus Officials are planning to open Fenway Park as a booster-only vaccine clinic next month After serving as a mass vaccination site during the initial vaccine rollout, the beloved Boston ballpark will now take a turn as a "high-throughput booster clinic." Boston Red Sox mascot, Wally the Green Monster, gestures while dressed in a medical white coat outside Fenway Park last February. Elise Amendola / AP

Fenway Park is reopening as a COVID-19 vaccine site next month — this time only for booster shots.

Both the Red Sox and Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration confirmed Wednesday that they are finalizing plans to open “a high-throughput booster clinic” at Fenway Park sometime in January.

It’ll be the second time the historic ballpark is utilized in the pandemic response, after vaccinating over 56,000 people as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites during the initial rollout in February and March.

This time, however, Fenway Park will only be open to fully vaccinated individuals seeking booster shots, Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said, specifying that it is “not a mass vaccination site.”

A spokeswoman for the state’s office of health and human services said Wednesday that more details — like the site’s expected capacity, scheduling process, and the brand(s) of vaccine offered — would be available “soon.”

“We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, and Mayor Wu on this vital service for our community and are proud to be able to lend our ballpark to help with this important effort,” Curran said.

The news comes after Baker said earlier this month that the state was working to open “some additional high-volume” booster sites, to address rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Massachusetts, as well as increased demand for boosters.

The governor has urged all eligible residents to get a booster shot once they’re eligible, in order to boost protection against more transmissible variants. However, less than a third of the state’s fully vaccinated population has gotten a booster, and finding a nearby appointment for one can take days, if not weeks.

With retail pharmacies and smaller clinics accounting for the majority of vaccine sites in Massachusetts, more high-volume sites could address the bottleneck.

“There is not a shortage with respect to available boosters,” Baker said Monday. “The issue for us is creating capacity. We have over 1,000 sites that are currently available. We’re going to continue to work to see if we can build on that going forward.”