Coronavirus Massachusetts is opening 5 big, new booster-focused COVID-19 vaccine sites next week — including at Fenway Park Hundreds of appointments are available now. Fans wearing "Vaccinated" shirts sit the stands on Opening Day last spring at Fenway Park. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Massachusetts has nearly 1,000 locations where eligible residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine. And as state officials encourage more people to get a booster shot this winter amid the omicron-fueled surge, they’re about to get five more.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Tuesday that the planned Fenway Park clinic and four other high-capacity vaccine sites will open next week, offering both primary series vaccinations and booster shots to those eligible.

The sites include two other Boston locations, both in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood: the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex and the Whittier Street Health Center. The state is also backing new sites in Lynn and Taunton.

All five state-sponsored locations accept walk-ins, but appointments can also be made on the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website.

By far the largest of the five sites, the Fenway Park clinic will open on Thursday, Jan. 6, with the capacity to administer 1,300 doses a day. Initially planned as a booster-only clinic, the ballpark will now serve all vaccine recipients, a Red Sox spokeswoman confirmed, offering initial series Pfizer vaccinations to those as young as 5, as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those over the age of 18. Boosters are also available to those as young as 16.

The five new sites complement existing state-sponsored vaccination sites in Brockton, Danvers, Lowell, Springfield, and Cape Cod.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hundreds — if not over a thousand — of appointments were available each day through the end of January at the Fenway Park site, with 700 to 800 slots a day reserved for booster recipients. The other four new sites are similarly oriented toward more booster appointments.

While over 5 million — or close to 75 percent of — Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, less than 2 million have gotten a booster shot.

Baker has urged residents to get the additional shot to increase their protection against severe illness and minimize the strain on the health care system. And he said Tuesday that the administration is continuing to work to add more locations.

Learn more about the five new locations below:

Fenway Park: 4 Jersey Street, Boston

Opening January 6th, the Fenway Park vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 1,300 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, 120 MLK Jr Blvd, Boston

Opening January 5th, the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering Pfizer primary series for individuals 5+, as well as Pfizer boosters. Fallon Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Whittier Street Health Center, 1290 Tremont Street, Boston

Open now, the Whittier Street Health Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic has the capacity to administer 500 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters.

Lynn: North Shore Community College, Modular Building at 300 Broad Street, Lynn

Opening January 5th, the North Shore Community College vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Taunton: Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 2005 Bay Street, Taunton

Opening January 6th, the Taunton COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Brewster Ambulance will serve as the provider.