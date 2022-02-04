Mass. reports 4,195 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 4,195
Total confirmed cases: 1,502,248
Newly reported deaths: 63
Total confirmed deaths: 21,755
Newly reported tests: 91,672
Total tests: 39,493,088
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.63%
Hospitalized patients: 1,583
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 783
ICU patients: 264
Intubated patients: 153
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
