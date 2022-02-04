COVID

Mass. reports 4,195 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

The state also reported 1,583 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 4,195

Total confirmed cases: 1,502,248

Newly reported deaths: 63

Total confirmed deaths: 21,755

Newly reported tests: 91,672

Total tests: 39,493,088

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.63%

Hospitalized patients: 1,583

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 783

ICU patients: 264

Intubated patients: 153

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.